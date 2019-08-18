The leader of Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has lauded a drone attack by Yemeni army forces and fighters from allied Popular Committees against the Shaybah oil field in eastern Saudi Arabia, saying the assault was the biggest of its kind in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s deadly military campaign against its southern neighbor.

Addressing his supporters via a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on Saturday afternoon, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said no matter how appalling the crimes being perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen could be, such acts will fail to destroy the Yemeni nations’ morale.

“Today’s drone strike was the biggest of its kind ever since retaliatory attacks against the coalition of aggression have started. This major operation, dubbed Operation Deterrent Balance 1, proved that the aggressors have failed to bring the Yemeni nation to its knees. The aerial assault was launched using a squadron of ten combat drones and targeted Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil refinery near the border with the United Arab Emirates,” Houthi said.

“The main goal of the [Saudi-led] coalition was to occupy Yemen and plunder its [natural] resources. Crimes, acts of aggression and violation of Yemen’s sovereignty will not satisfy the alliance’s demands. Aggressors and culprits liable for Yemen’s destruction have no legitimacy at all,” Ansarullah chief said.

Oil facilities at Shaybah, which has the largest strategic oil reserve in Saudi Arabia, were targeted by 10 Yemeni drones, the Yemeni broadcaster said Saturday.

The facilities attacked included a refinery and oil storage, al-Masirah TV said, citing Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e.

Houthi further noted that the United States and its regional allies are exploiting the Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen to their own advantage, emphasizing that the aggression has failed to shatter the Yemeni nation’s unity.

Source: Press TV