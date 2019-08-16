The Prominent Leader of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement said via a video released on Thursday that the Nigerian authorities have told lies about him and his wife, saying they have introduced them as terrorists.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky released a video on Thursday to reveal what he has been through in the Indian hospital where seems like a detention facility. Starting his speech with praising Allah the All Mighty and the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Sheikh Zakzaky said that he and his wife Zeenah left Abjua on Monday and arrived in India on Tuesday.

Zakazaky later explained that his very first message was on Tuesday. The prominent Shia cleric also stressed that he realized the Nigerian government’s absolute lies about he and his wife, saying that he is going to tell the truth through this video, reported Iran Press, citing Hausa TV.

The prominent leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, went on to say that the Nigerian government was trying to send them to the different hospital and they had already arranged the plane and intended to take them to Fortis hospital, or better said to the place where they claimed to be the best hospital provided that he and his wife pretend to choose the hospital themselves.

However, the Nigerian government told the hospital authorities that the Shia cleric and his wife chose the hospital. The Ailing leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also reveal the shocking point that The Nigerian government told the Indian counterpart that he had been introduced to India as a terrorist. The Nigerian officials also claimed that Sheikh’ s disease as the unidentified one. and because of that they have started all the medicine exams all over again despite the fact that previous tests which had been done before in Nigeria and even the disease e had been fully recognized.

“We came here to take the bullets out. So how is it possible to pretend that the disease is unidentified.” His eminence also highlighted that the Nigerian officials also lied to the hospital authorities. Since they had called Him and his wife as terrorists and as far as they were not happy with Fortis hospital the Nigerian government officials decided to take them to Medanta hospital. where they are staying now. “As the base is a lie we cannot cooperate with it anymore,” warned Sheikh Zakzaky.

The prominent leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria also referred to the conversation he had with an officer from the Nigerian embassy telling them that they prefer to go back to Nigeria if their wishes wouldn’t be met.

Furthermore, the Indian authorities had given a two-hour ultimatum to Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky to either agree to the medical treatment on offer at the hospital in New Delhi or leave the country and go back to Nigeria however they have not responded yet even after 24 hours. ” There are a lot of other countries. We go back to Nigeria and if any of them accepts our conditions we will go there,” concluded Sheikh Zakzaky.

Source: Websites