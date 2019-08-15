Eyebrows are raised in the Zionist entity on Thursday ahead of the broadcast of Al-Manar documentary that uncovers events behind the scenes of Hezbollah’s targeting of Israeli warship SAAR-5 during the 2006 July War.

The documentary, entitled “Army to Be Drowned”, will be broadcast via Al-Manar at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

It discloses the details on the first of Hezbollah’s game-changing surprises in the 33-day war. The documentary, meanwhile, will show photos of the anti-ship missile which targeted the SAAR-5 warship.

Hasan Hijazi, Israeli affairs editor at Al-Manar, said Israelis lie in wait for the broadcast of the documentary as it discloses important details on an event seen as a turning point in the July War.

Hezbollah fighters on July 14, 2006, hit SAAR-5 by anti-ship missile as Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah was delivering his first voice message during the Israeli war.

Source: Al-Manar