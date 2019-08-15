Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, in a phone call with Nigeria’s Leader of the Islamic Movement, talked about his treatment procedure.

In the phone call on Thursday, Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST), Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, voiced his concern over Sheikh Zakzaky’s health condition, assuring him that the Islamic Republic of Iran and (WFPIST) will do their best to help him with his treatment.

Nigeria’s Leader of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky also thanked Iran’s efforts in this regard, saying that his treatment procedure has yet to be started in India, reported Iran Press.

As Ayatollah Araki stated, Sheikh Zakzaky had high morale and asked all the faithful to pray for him.

Sheikh Zakzaky also released a video message from India on the same day, stressing that the Nigerian government is lying about his condition and treatment procedure.

The Prominent Shia cleric also warned that he will soon reveal the truth in this regard.

Earlier, Nigeria’s Leader of the Islamic Movement described the hospital where he is receiving treatment in India as another detention facility which is even stricter than the one he was in Nigeria.

By accompanying his wife, Zeenat, and other family members, Sheikh Zakzaky arrived in India amid tight security on Tuesday.

He has been held in detention since December 2015, when the army killed hundreds of his followers at his compound and a nearby mosque and burial ground in northern Kaduna state.

