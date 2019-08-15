Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech during the party’s ceremony which marks the 13th anniversary of the divine victory over the Israeli enemy in 2006 war next Friday at 17:00 (local timing).

The preparations for the ceremony which is going to be held at the confrontation and steadfastness square (Bint Jbeil – Aynatha – Maroun al-Ras – Aitaroun) have been almost completed, according to Al-Manar TV reporter.

Hezbollah emerged victorious after a 33-day war (July 12 – August 14) with ‘Israel’ in 2006, imposing new military formulas on the enemy.

Source: Al-Manar English Website