The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami warned that enemies are seeking to negotiate with Iran as a means to defeat the country.

“The logic of negotiation has changed and the Iranian nation knows whatever the enemy says is a formula for defeating us. They are seeking talks to beat us. They want us to give in. Negotiation is nothing but deceit and an approach for enemy’s domination over us,” Salami said on Tuesday in a local event in Urmia, northwest Iran.

“We should understand this fact that we need to resist because our economic and defense power and our dignity depends on resistance against enemy’s threats,” he added.

IRGC’s first-in-command highlighted that the more enemies put pressure on Iran, the more Iranian people used them as opportunities for getting stronger.

Tensions initially built up between US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 Nuclear Deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran. Trump administration insists that they are ready for talks with Iran but Tehran says it will resist in face of all pressures and that there will be no talks with Washington unless they come back to the JCPOA and remove all the sanctions. US claims for talks proved to be more empty after Trump administration imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is in charge of the country’s foreign policy and head of any possible negotiation.

Source: Iranian Agencies