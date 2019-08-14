Syrian Arab Army units on Wednesday regained control over the villages of Kafr Ain, Khirbet al-Murshed al-Mintar and Tal A’as in IdlIb southern countryside after eliminating the latest gatherings of al-Nusra Front terrorists and the affiliated groups in them.

A military source told SANA that “Our armed force, which are operating in Hama province, regained control over Kafr Ain, Khirbet Murshed, al-Mintar and Tal A’as,” in Idlib southern countryside.

The source added that the operations resulted in “inflicting heavy losses in the personnel and equipment upon terrorist organizations which were positioned there.”

On Tuesday, army units positioned in the direction of Skeik and Tal Skeik in Idlib southern countryside eliminated scores of terrorists in Tal Tar’ai and in the surroundings of al-Taman’a amid a state of chaos and collapse among the ranks of the terrorist groups as they were forced to flee away towards the city of Khan Sheikhoun, one of the largest strongholds of terrorists in Idlib southern countryside.

Source: SANA