Yemen’s Ansarullah delegation, led by spokesman Mohammad Abdol Salam, met on Tuesday with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Al-Khameni.

The Yemeni delegation arrived in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials few days ago and had already met with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and his assistant Ali-Asghar Khaji.

Ansarullah delegation handed a letter from its leader Sayyed Abul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi to Imam Khamenei.

