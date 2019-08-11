Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Washington is anxious about being defeated by Tehran in the diplomatic arena.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been successful in regional and international arenas, Zarif said at a meeting with members of the parliament’s Diplomacy Faction in Tehran on Saturday.

“The US is pressuring Iran because of the strength and power of the Islamic Republic not its weakness,” he stressed.

Washington is worried about defeat on the diplomatic scene, the Iranian top diplomat added, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

On July 31, the US Department of State said Washington has designated Zarif for acting on behalf of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Earlier on June 24, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order, imposing sanctions on the Leader and his office and authorizing sanctions on others associated with Imam Khamenei.

The senior Iranian diplomat dismissed the US move, saying that being designated by the US would not affect him since he has ho properties outside Iran.

Source: Iranian media