The Iranian military technicians carried out an overhaul of a radar system capable of detecting stealth aircraft.

In a ceremony on Saturday, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General

The radar works in the gamma region, and is capable of detecting various cruise and ballistic missiles as well as stealth aircraft in a range of 400 kilometers.

General Sabahifard said the Army has been already in possession of Falaq, noting that the radar system has been overhauled and prepared for service with around 2,300 man-hours of work.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the defense sphere.

Iran maintains that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

In a decree appointing General Sabahifard to his new post in May, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on the commander to pay special attention to the internal growth and strengthening of the Air Defense Force, particularly through professional training of forces and up-to-date maintenance and optimum use of the equipment.

The commander has been also urged to keep the Air Defense Force vigilant and use various defense methods while maintaining an effective interaction with the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

Source: Mehr News Agency