A blast has occurred near a mobile police station in Norrebro, which is close to the city centre. According to authorities, nobody was injured. At the moment there is no official information about the cause of the incident.

“An explosion took place near a police station in Hermodsgade Street. No one was injured,” police tweeted. “We received information about a loud bang in Hermodsgade, and all emergency services are in the area”.

Various photos on social media show shattered windows and blown off doors in the area of the incident.

The police earlier stated that Tuesday’s blast near the Danish Tax Agency was a deliberate attack, not an accident, but no group has claimed responsibility for it.

Source: Sputnik