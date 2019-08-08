Hezbollah strongly condemned the statement issued by the US embassy on Qabrshmoun incident, describing it as a blatant interference in the Lebanese local affairs.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Hezbollah considered the US embassy’s statement as a grave offense against the state and its constitutional and judicial institutions, adding that it is an unacceptable interference in a local political conflict and an issue handled the Lebanese judiciary, which is alone capable of performing its duties properly.

Hezbollah added that the statement complicates the current crisis, noting that the rejected interference of the US embassy in the Lebanese local affairs is a continuation of the ongoing US intervention in the political affairs of Lebanon and the region and an attempt to deepen strife among the Lebanese.

Finally, Hezbollah considered that the US embassy’s statement condemns the freedom, sovereignty and independence pretenders who have resorted to silence about it.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)