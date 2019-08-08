As the Zionist authorities announced that a soldier was stabbed and killed in Gush Etzion in the occupied West Bank, the various media outlets in ‘Israel’ reflected the large scale case of fear and worry about the possible recurrence of the incident.

The Israeli analysts considered that the operation alarms more attacks planned in Gaza Strip, adding that all the security measures cannot prevent such incidents when they target individuals.

The Zionist media outlets recalled the abduction of three settlers in the same area, warning against similar kidnapping incidents in the near future.

In a sign of the Israeli tension, the occupation troops got alerted at Jalemeh crossing in the West Bank when an armed Palestinian managed to cross into the territories occupied in 1948.

Source: Al-Manar English Website