The Zionist media outlets mentioned that ‘Israel’ is concerned about cracks hitting of the US-Gulf coalition against Iran, citing the Emirati military redeployment in Yemen.

The Zionist analysts considered that the US refrain from striking Iran after the drone downing incident pushed the Gulf countries into appeasing Iran.

The Israeli reports added that the Zionist officials have been seeking to be part of the coalition aimed at securing navigation in the Persian Gulf, noting that the occupation entity has embarked exchanging data intelligence with the coalition’s states.

Source: Al-Manar English Website