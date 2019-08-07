Syrian Army units restored control over towns of al-Arbaeen and al-Zaka in the northern countryside of Hama province after fierce battles with terrorist groups, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

A military source told SANA that army units restored full control over towns of al-Arbaeen and al-Zaka in the northern countryside of Hama province after fierce battles with terrorist groups and inflicted heavy losses upon them in personnel and weaponry, which forced them to withdraw towards Kafar Zita and al-Latamina areas.

Source: SANA