The historic al-Saqatiyah Market in Aleppo is to be reopened after being carefully restored as shown in footage filmed on Tuesday.

The market or Souq, is part of the ancient Bazaar in the Ancient City of Aleppo, a UNESCO world heritage site which was damaged during the eight-year Syrian conflict. Many of the old markets are still in ruins.

The renovation work was undertaken by the Aleppo City Council and according to Husam Halabim, an official from the Old City Directorate, the project used traditional construction methods with painstaking attention to the design of the original building.

The venture was partially funded by the Aga Khan foundation at a cost of $400,000 (€357,168) and took eight months.

Those renovating the market hope that the restoration work will attract shopkeepers to return and eventually bring back life to what was once a hub of activity. The official reopening is set to take place later this month.

The bazaar, a network of covered markets, or souks, dating as far back as the 1300s and running through the Old City, was severely damaged, nearly one third of it was completely destroyed.

