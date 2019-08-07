Marking the anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Japan’s Hiroshima, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the United States’ legacy of targeting civilians lives on 74 years after it became the only country to ever drop a nuclear bomb.

“74 yrs after US became first & ONLY regime to deploy a nuclear weapon—on a city, designed to maximize casualties—it is STILL targeting civilians,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

On August 6, 1945, an American B-29 bomber dropped its atomic payload over the Japanese port city of Hiroshima, ultimately killing 140,000 people.

Three days later, a second US nuclear attack on Nagasaki killed another 70,000 people.

“This time, [the US is targeting civilians] with Economic Terrorism, violating a historic nuclear deal & punishing those who seek to adhere to it,” Zarif added.

Source: Press TV