Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi volunteer forces destroyed on Tuesday two ISIL terror tunnels south of Mosul, as part of “Operation Will of Victory-3”.

A force from the “30th Brigade” in the Hashd – which is also known as the PMF (Popular Mobilization Forces) – destroyed on Tuesday morning two tunnels dug by the terror group in Hammam Al-Alil, south of Mosul, the PMF’s website announced.

“Operation Will of Victory-3” started on Monday and both Iraqi armed forces and units of the PMF are participating in the offensive taking place in the Nineveh and Diyala provinces.

On Monday, Deputy Commander of PMF, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis called on the Iraqi forces to pursue Daesh sleeper cells in Iraq, referring to the Arabic acronym of the terror group.

While Iraq formally declared victory against ISIL in late 2017, a few months after ousting the terror group from its stronghold of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province, ISIL sleeper cells have kept up hit-and-run attacks in isolated parts of Iraq, targeting government checkpoints, public infrastructure and local officials.

Many terrorists live in tunnel networks established by ISIL and stocked with the necessary food, and they operate in cells of five to 10 people.

Source: Hashd Shaabi Website