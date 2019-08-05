Iran sympathized with the American people over the deaths of dozens of individuals in separate mass shootings in two US cities.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed sympathy with the American people, particularly the families of the victims of the ‘heinous crimes’, and wished speedy recovery for those wounded in the tragic incidents.

Within 13 hours on Saturday and Sunday, at least 29 people were killed in mass shootings in the US cities of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

In Dayton, Ohio, nine people were killed by a gunman who used what one eyewitness described as an assault rifle and wore body armor, and at least 27 were injured.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing at least 20 people and injuring 26.

Source: Iranian media