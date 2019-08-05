The Turkish industry and technology minister’s comments have come after two year of tensions between his country and the US over the shipments of Russian-produced S-400 missile defense systems – something that Washington has strongly opposed, urging Ankara to halt the deal so as not to be deprived of F-35 supplies.

Air-to-surface missiles designed for the F-35 fighter jet could be used with Turkey’s own national combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the country’s Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said during a press briefing at the 22nd National Sky Observation Festival held in Antalya.

He noted that in the event F-35 program countries fancy buying this type of cruise missile, “we can easily sell these missiles even if we are out of the program”. Varank specified that their locally-produced SOM-J cruise missile can also be integrated with Akıncı UAVs designed by a Turkish company, Baykar. He added that the final goal of the UAV would be the manufacturing of unmanned combat aircraft.

“This is the future of UAVs. I believe Akıncı will have a huge multiplier effect in our defense industry”, he summed up.

