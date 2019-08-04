India has test-fired an all-weather and all-terrain Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile from a test range in Odisha, an eastern Indian state on the Bay of Bengal, The Times of India reported.

The Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) was developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited for the Indian Army.

The air defense system, QRSAM, was fired at 11:05 a.m. local time (6:35 a.m. GMT) from a mobile launch unit at complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Chandipur Beach, according to reports citing Defense Research and Development Organization sources.

The Indian Defense Ministry has shared photos and videos of the test.