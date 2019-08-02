Palestinians in Gaza are readying to participate in weekly protests at the border between the besieged strip and the occupied territories.

The Higher National Commission for the Great Marches of Return called for wide participation in the rallies, this week under the slogan “Friday of Wadi Al-Hummus Massacre,” referring to the Israeli demolitions taking place since last week in a village near Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The commission added that the rallies, in their sixty-ninth week, will preserve their peaceful aspect, stressing that the Gazans will keep up their struggle until reaching the goals of the protests: attaining the right of the Palestinians to return to their land occupied by Zionist gangs after the Nakba in 1948, and lifting the crippling Israeli siege on Gaza.

“Our people have been subjected to a transfer and systematic cleansing scheme along with continuous Zio-American aggression that targets the holy city of Al-Quds and aims at wiping out its identity, amid silence and collusion by Arab states,” the commission said in a statement.

More than 305 Palestinian have been martyred by Israeli fire that targeted protesters at the border with Gaza. Other 31,000 protesters have been injured during the rallies which started in March 31, 2018.

Source: Palestiian media