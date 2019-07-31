Hezbollah considered the Israeli occupation forces’ summoning of two Palestinian children for investigation as a dangerous precedent that does not exist even in the law of the jungle, adding that this reveals a criminal mentality that does not respect the basic child rights and violates all the norms, laws and humanitarian laws that protect them.

“It also violates all the relevant international conventions.”

In a statement, Hezbollah called upon international and humanitarian organizations, especially those concerned with child protection, to launch the widest campaign of solidarity with the two Palestinian children in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), highlighting the need to provide an international protection for the children of Palestine, which safeguards their rights and protects their innocence from the murderous Israeli beast.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)