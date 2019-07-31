Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on US President Donald Trump to reject the B-Team – Bolton, Bin Salman, Bin Zayed and “Bibi” – and its thirst for war.

“For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor. But, the US has spent $7 trillion & rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam. Donald Trump: reject B Team’s fake history & its thirst for Forever War. Diplomacy=prudence; never weakness,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

The post came after Trump indicated on Twitter earlier in the day that the US was outsmarted by Iran in a nuclear deal that was negotiated by former US president Barack Obama and that Trump unilaterally withdrew from.

In his tweet, the US president said Iran “never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

The “B-team” is a term thrown into popular usage by Zarif. It refers to a group of politicians who share an inclination toward potential war with Iran, and the letter “b” in their names. They include US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Source: Mehr News Agency