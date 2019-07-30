Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the stronger Hezbollah resistance is, the more Lebanon will be protected from the Zionist aggression.

Sheikh Qassem noted that the military strength of Hezbollah prevent any war occurrence, stressing that the Israeli enemy speaks only the power language.

Domestically, Sheikh Qassem called on all the political parties to avoid the sectarian rhetoric and agree on distributing the rights justly.

Source: Al-Manar English Website