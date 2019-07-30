A report by The New York Times has revealed Doha’s terrorist and extremist activities in Somalia, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, said on Tuesday.

The newspaper obtained evidence concerning a car bombing in Bosaso, Somalia, which took place in May, that suggested the attack was aimed at deepening Qatar’s footprint in the country and undermining the commercial interests of the UAE.

“It is unfortunate that Qatar is using terrorism against the UAE, this affirms the actions of the four countries,” Gargash said.

