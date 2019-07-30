The Iranian Navy dismissed media reports that a joint naval drill of Iran and Russia will take place in the Persian Gulf, stressing that the war game is to be launched in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Navy’s public relations department said a number of local media outlets have misinterpreted what Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has said about the venue of an upcoming joint drill with Russia, Tasnim news agency reported.

The statement rejected the “false and incorrect” reports that have quoted Admiral Khanzadi as saying on Monday that Iran and Russia are planned to stage the joint naval drill in the Persian Gulf.

Pointing to a recent meeting between the Navy commanders of Iran and Russia, the statement said the two countries are making arrangements for the drill in northern parts of the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

Source: Iranian media