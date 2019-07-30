The US Senate has failed in its latest bid to block the controversial sale of $8.1bn worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia.

It comes after Donald Trump used his presidential veto to override resolutions passed by both chambers of Congress preventing the sale.

Critics fear the weapons may be used on civilians in the Saudi war on Yemen.

But Mr Trump had argued that blocking the sale of weapons would “weaken America’s global competitiveness”.

Trump also argued last week that it could damage relations with US allies as he rejected the bipartisan resolutions.

However, a number of lawmakers – including some Senate Republicans – said there was no legitimate reason to bypass Congress.

The Trump administration announced in May that it was proceeding with the sale of the weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have been leading an invasion on Yemen since March 2015.

The arms sold by the US to the kingdom include guided bombs, which the latter has been using rampantly against Yemeni civilians.

Source: Agencies