A night-time curfew was imposed on Monday in four towns in Sudan’s North Kordofan state, including its capital Al-Obeid, after five protesters were shot dead at a rally, authorities said.

The curfew will be effective from 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) to 6:00 am for an indefinite period, the office of North Kordofan’s governor said in a statement.

Source: AFP