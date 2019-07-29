The Russian General Staff on Monday accused the US and US-affiliated forces in Syria have ‘hijacked’ the illegal oil trade from ISIL Takfiri group.

According to the Russian military, in addition to their criminal enterprises, US-trained militants have been training to destroy oil and gas infrastructure and to organize attacks against Syrian government forces.

According to military intelligence, the US has provided various Arab and Kurdish militias with arms in exchange for assistance in the illegal trafficking of Syrian oil to the East of the Euphrates.

Specifically, the military clarified that US-controlled entities have organized the illegal production and sale of Syrian oil from the al-Omar, Conaco and Tanak oil fields on the Euphrates River’s east bank.

The Russian General Staff also reiterated Monday Moscow’s previous accusations against the US over civilian deaths at the Rukban refugee camp in southern Syria, situated near the US military base at at-Tanf near the Jordanian border, saying the US side has done nothing to resolve the humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, the Russian military reported that “US-trained saboteurs” have been sent from at-Tanf to other parts of Syria to try to destabilize the situation in the country.

This includes training of a ‘major armed unit’ of Jaish Magawir al-Saura militants in the 55 km zone surrounding the at-Tanf base.

Separately, the Russian military reported that terrorists have continued their efforts to organize attacks against Russian forces at the Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia, where the Russian contingent in Syria is based.

Source: Sputnik