Several Syrian army soldiers have sustained injuries when a bomb attack struck a unit of government forces during a counter-terrorism operation in the country’s southwestern province of Daraa.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that a bomber detonated his explosive belt on Saturday afternoon as the army unit was raiding a terrorist hideout in the village of Maliha al-Atash, which lies in the Hauran plain and northeast of the provincial capital city of Daraa.

The report added that the explosion led to the injury of a number of soldiers, who were taken to the city of al-Sanamayn to receive medical treatment.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, however, said six soldiers were killed and several other people wounded in the attack.

The Britain-based group added that a bomber, who was riding a motorcycle, detonated his explosives at a military checkpoint.