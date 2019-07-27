German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has reiterated opposition to the US policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran, highlighting the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the region.

In an interview with the German regional media group Funke, Mass said the US anti-Iran strategy is an unacceptable scenario, saying Berlin will not participate in it.

“Our local involvement must have a European face. We do not participate in the American strategy of ‘maximum pressure’,” he said.

The United States is struggling to win its allies’ support for the establishment of a so-called maritime security coalition to patrol the region’s waterways.