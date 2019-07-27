Al-Wefaq opposition movement on Saturday lashed out at the regime in Bahrain over the execution of two Shiite activists, calling on the international community not to remain silent on what it called ‘state terrorism’ in the Gulf island.

In a statement, Al-Wefaq denounced the execution of Ali Mohamed Hakeem al-Arab and Ahmed Isa Ahmed Isa al-Malali, stressing that their conviction was based on forced confessions and following torture, citing UN and rights groups reports.

The Bahraini regime has proven its high coordination with Al-Qaeda through its mad behavior just after the reports on the ties with the global terror group emerged, Al-Wefaq said.

The prominent opposition group was referring to a documentary aired by Al-Jazeera earlier this month. The documentary reported that the regime in Bahrain recruited al-Qaeda terrorists in a secret plot to abolish the peaceful protests in the country and assassinate heads of opposition groups, prominent dissidents and activists.

“What’s going on in Bahrain is a state terrorism that requires actions by the governments, parliaments and organizations across the world.”

“The regime which rules the corrupted judiciary and the security body in the country carries out various forms of attacks and aggression against its people, pays no attention to international laws.”

Source: Agencies