Oman’s minister of foreign affairs, Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah held talks in Tehran on Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamed Javad Zarif.

The IRNA news agency reported that the visit is part of ongoing bilateral efforts and dialogue between Muscat and Tehran on the latest regional developments.

Bin Alawi had last paid a visit to Tehran on May 20 for discussions on bilateral relations and regional and international affairs.

Iranian media on Friday said Oman was mediating between London and Tehran over Iran’s seizure of a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since last week when Iranian commandos seized the Stena Impero over violating international maritime norms.

That came two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of allegedly violating sanctions on Syria.

Iran and Oman enjoy numerous shared concerns in the region as well as longstanding cultural amity and exemplary friendship.

