Sayyed Nasrallah: Concerning the foreign employment in Lebanon, we always assure that Palestinian workers are not the same case as foreign workers because the latter have countries to go back to but the Palestinians can’t go back because their country is occupied – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah: Concerning the foreign employment in Lebanon, we always assure that Palestinian workers are not the same case as foreign workers because the latter have countries to go back to but the Palestinians can’t go back because their country is occupied