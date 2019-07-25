Thousands of people took to the streets of the United Kingdom to protest against new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile, British police put Downing Street on lockdown as protesters gathered nearby to protest against Johnson’s new Tory government. Plumes of pink smoke could be seen above a large crowd of anti-Johnson protesters.

Protesters were held back across the road from Downing Street by the rows of uniformed police. Security officers at the gates said the site had been on lockdown since the protesters arrived and no one was being allowed in or out of that entrance.

A helicopter buzzed overhead as the protesters, who were carrying placards which read ‘Boris is a no no’ and ‘No to racism, no to Boris Johnson,’ shouted their disapproval at the new prime minister.

Source: Agenceis