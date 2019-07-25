The Palestinian committee for Prisoners’ affairs has confirmed this Tuesday that the administration of the prison of Askalan has gradually begun yielding to the prisoners’ requests demanded through their latest hunger strike.

The committee stated that the Zionist authorities has let all the families of the prisoners visit them and abolished the (No Cafeteria) punishment for some of the detainees.

The prisoner at Ofer jail and leader of the Islamic Jihad movement Jafar Izz al-Din victoriously suspended his open hunger strike after the Zionist authorities set a date for identifying his administrative detention.

Source: Al-Manar English Website