Saudi tweeters reacted with the footage which showed Palestinian worshipers expelling the blogger Mohammad Saud from Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling for an Israeli control over the shrine.

It is worth noting that Saud joined an Arab delegation into Tel Aviv in the context of normalizing ties between some Arab regimes and ‘Israel’.

The Saudi tweeters also called on the Israeli occupation authorities to take strict measures in this regard, scolding and insulting the Palestinians.

In this regard, the Zionist authorities arrested three Palestinians under the charge of assaulting Mohammad Saudi at Al-Aqsa Mosque upon the demand of Saudi tweeters.

