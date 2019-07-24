Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that no drone of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been downed in the Strait of Hormuz.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of cabinet session on Wednesday.

Referring to US’ claim on downing of Iranian drones in the Strait of Hormuz, Brigadier General Hatami said that no Iranian drone has been downed by US.

IRGC Commander General Hussein Salami also denied the US claims about downing an Iranian drone, calling on Washington to provide its alleges with evidence.

Last week the US President Donald Trump said that the USS Boxer fired at an Iranian drone and destroyed it, four weeks after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone flying over Iranian waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

While the US has not provided any evidence to prove its claim that one of their warship brought down an Iranian drone since last week, US Central Command made a new claim yesterday.

This new claim is while Iran has strongly rejected the US claim that one of its drone had been shot down by the US Navy warship Boxer in the Strait of Hormuz last week. The United States officials have not provided any video footage that proves their claim while Iran has released a video footage taken by its drones observing the movements of the same US warship.

