Nigerian police attacked Shiite protesters in the capital Abuja, killing at least six of them, eye witnesses told AFP.

“I am right now in front of six dead bodies, one of them is an underage boy,” a Shiite protestor, Abdullahi Musa said. “Many, many people were shot.”

An AFP journalist at the scene also saw the bodies.

Hundreds of members of The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) marched in the capital city before being met with tear gas from Nigerian police, the AFP journalist witnessed.

Source: AFP