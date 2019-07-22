Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei voiced confidence of the Palestinian people against the Zionist enemy, stressing that the Islamic Republic will never back away from supporting Palestine.

As his eminence received a Hamas delegation in Tehran Monday, Imam Khamenei cited Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s hope that he will pray in Al-Quds during an interview with Al-Manar earlier this month.

“Sayyed Nasrallah saying “I will pray in Al-Quds” is a glimpse of hope that will definitely come true.”

“Palestinians’ victory is not far, the holy land will return,” the Leader stressed.

“The issue of Palestine will definitely come to an end with the Palestinians’ and the Muslim World’s triumph,” Imam Khamenei told Hamas delegation, which was headed by the deputy chairman of the movement, Saleh al-Arouri.

“Victory will not be achieved without resistance and struggle, and we believe according to the indubitable divine promise that the issue of Palestine will definitely be in the interest of the Palestinian people and the Islamic world,” the Leader said.

Imam Khamenei also lashed at some Arab states, especially Saudi Arabia, saying that they had abandon the Palestinian cause.

“Idiocy of some states, like Saudi Arabia, prompted them to abandon the Palestinian cause due to their subordination to the US.”

During the meeting, Al-Arouri submitted a letter from Ismail Haniyeh, Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, to the Leader.

Hailing the positions of Haniyeh in the letter, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Hamas stands at the core of the Palestinian movement, as Palestine stands at the core of the Muslim World’s movement.”

The Leader emphasized meanwhile, that when it comes to the Palestinian cause, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not observe any reservations or ceremonies in dealing with any country of the world.

“We have always clearly and plainly announced our viewpoints regarding Palestine, and even on the international arena, our friends with who we do not see eye to eye on the issue of Palestine, know that the Islamic Republic is absolutely serious regarding the Palestinian cause.”

Source: Agencies