Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that Lebanon can depend on its strength represented by the army-people-resistance formula to benefit from all its natural resources, especially the marine oil, despite the Israeli enemy’s plans to compenstae its losses.

Sayyed Safieddine hailed the brave stances of Imam Khamenei, calling on the Arabs to follow the Iranian sample of preserving the national dignity in face of the US schemes.

Source: Al-Manar English Website