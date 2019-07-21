Iran’s ambassador to Britain warned against escalating tensions Sunday as a UK official failed to rule out sanctions in response to Tehran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.

Britain has called Iran’s capture of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday a “hostile act.”

Britain needs to contain “those domestic political forces who want to escalate existing tension between Iran and the UK well beyond the issue of ships,” Iran’s envoy to Britain Hamid Baeidinejad said on Twitter.

“This is quite dangerous and unwise at a sensitive time in the region.”

He added, however, that Iran “is firm and ready for different scenarios.”

Iran’s top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said Sunday that only “prudence and foresight” could alleviate tensions between his country and Britain after Tehran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.

“Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, @AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire,” Zarif said on Twitter.

“Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys.”

