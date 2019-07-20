Palestinian Hamas resistance movement urged Egypt to interfere in a bid to stop the Israel crimes against Palestinian protesters and end the crippling blockade against Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called for the immediate interference by Egypt in order to “put an end to the Israeli savagery against Palestinian people and to work on lifting the blockade on Gaza.”

“The Israeli occupation deliberately hit peaceful protesters with live bullets during Marches of Return… Another crime added to its black record against our besieged people in Gaza.”

“As the Israeli occupation bears responsibility of the continuity of such crimes against peaceful protesters, we call for a powerful defensive strategy that deters this criminal regime,” Barhoum said, according to Palestinian media.

“We stress that the Palestinian blood is a red line,” he added.

Egypt plays mediation role between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist entity. It has repeatedly brokered ceasefires following deadly confrontations between the two sides.

