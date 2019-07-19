17 Gazans were injured by the Zionist gunfire during the weekly Return Protests called for by the Supreme Committee of the Great March of Return.

The Palestinian crowds started flocking into the Strip’s border after the Friday Prayers and protested against the Israeli blockade and chanted slogans which indicate the right to return to the occupied territories.

The Palestinian health minister noted that the Zionist gunfire injured 17 Palestinians during the 67th event of the Friday protests.

The Supreme Committee of the Great March of Return in Gaza stressed the continuation of the weekly protests till restoring all the national rights.

