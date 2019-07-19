Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Qasem Suleimani considered that the lack of a wise leadership in Washington is behind the US defeat in the Middle East.

Via his Twitter account, General Suleimani said, “Trump is preoccupied with other stuff. Main reason for US failure in our region today is lack of a wise leadership. Ignorant leaders are the main reason.”

Suleimani’s tweet came in response to US President Donal Trump’s claim of downing an Iranian drone.

The Islamic Revolution Gauds Corps (IRGC), in a statement on Friday, described the US president’s claim about downing an Iranian drone as “ridiculous”, and declared that it will release the footage and images taken by its drone from the US warship to prove the falsity of Washington’s claims.

Source: Al-Manar English Website