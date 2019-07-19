The spokesman of Hamas resistance movement, Sami Abu Zuhri, denounced the meeting between the Bahraini foreign minister Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa and his Israeli counterpart Yisrael Katz, stressing that it reflects the involvement of some Arab regimes in Zionism.

Abu Zuhri stressed that such meetings are a betrayal of Al-Quds and Palestine, but will fail to deform the Umma’s consciousness and force it to abandon rights and normalize ties with the occupation authorities.

Bin Khalifa met with Katz in Washington on Thursday night in the presence of the US representative to Iran Brian Hook.

Source: Al-Manar English Website