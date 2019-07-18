Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps forces have detained a foreign tanker along with 12 crewmembers south of Larak Island in the Persian Gulf over suspicions that it was smuggling one million litres of oil, Fars News Agency reported. There has so far been no information about the tanker’s name or the country it belongs to.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, citing an IRGC spokesperson, the ship was stopped by the Iranian forces on 14 July and was detained after they confirmed it was carrying contraband oil. The tanker was reportedly transporting oil from Iranian smugglers to buyers abroad.

Source: Sputnik