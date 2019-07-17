The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed Wednesday the Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide for International Affairs Hussein Amir- Abdollahian.

After the meeting, Abdollahian said he held “good and constructive” talks with Speaker Berri.

“We came here today to stress once again that Iran fully supports the Lebanese people, the army, the resistance and the government,” Abdollahian said, saying that Iran looks forward to the advancement of relations between the two countries and at the highest levels.

“The Iranian Republic affirms that Lebanon must stay away from all crises in the region and we are convinced that security in Lebanon is a security for the region and for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stressed.

Abdollahian concluded by stressing that Iran and its allies shall not allow the Zionist entity and the US to tamper with the security of the region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA