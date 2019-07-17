Terrorists targeted a military car on al-Yadouda Road, west of Daraa City as a number of army personnel were martyred and others were injured.

On July 13th, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a military that a terrorist attack targeted a patrol of the Russian military police with an explosive device in Daraa countryside and no causalities were reported among the Russian service members.

Source: SANA